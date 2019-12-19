The City Gets A New Music Store And It Has All The Instruments From Your Favourite Brand

What is Yamaha synonymous with (apart from bikes!)? It's musical instruments peeps! Music Square has opened in Salt Lake and it is the only store in eastern India that stocks all Yamaha instruments.

All the musicians must be experiencing butterflies in their stomach while reading this, because Yamaha spells quality. Fossils singer Rupam Islam was there to inaugurate the store! Spread across 2,000sqft, the store has a spacious interior. As you enter, you will see acoustic and electric guitars to your left. We spotted an F310 tobacco brown acoustic with Meranti sides priced at INR 8,990 and an FSC100C black acoustic, which is ideal for beginners, priced at INR 9,990. Now you can get those music lessons up and running which was pending for so long.

But the showstopper of the house was the steel string silent guitar with a hollow body, easy to fit and can be carried, with detachable bass side. You can get this beast for INR 49,900.

Musician Deepanjan Chatterjee demonstrated the PSR I500 keyboard, a dream buy for any band. Browse more options for keyboards and check out their PSR-S975, PSR-S775 and PSR-F51, among others. Drummers in the house? Yamaha is known for their electronic drums across the globe and you have to check out the multi-utility DTX drums in their store.

Ever imagined sitting on a grand piano and playing out your concerto? The sleek black GB1K PE/AZ grand piano, which you can stare at for hours, was the crown jewel of the store and was sitting quietly in a corner. In case you are planning to buy one, well we've given you an option!