Head To These Markets To Get Your Home Christmas Ready

The famous Colaba Causeway is a popular shopping destination and is seen packed with college kids and tourists all throughout the year. Come Christmas, and this street is seen decked in lights, decorations and hoards of tourists as well as locals shopping for the Christmas items at throwaway prices.

During December, this area opens a new market that has a stall selling everything from antiques to fancy décor!

#LBBTip: Don’t miss out on the stalls that sell sweets.