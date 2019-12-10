Head To These Markets To Get Your Home Christmas Ready
Crawford Market
Here's exactly where you need to head. Crawford Market’s Abdul Rehman Street is where you can find almost anything that you need for Christmas. Make sure you bargain well. The Kantilal M Street near Crawford Market also has many vendors and stalls you can explore for Christmas shopping.
#LBBTip: Visit during the mornings or on a weekday to avoid the rush. Weekends are always, always jam-packed.
Colaba Causeway, Colaba
The famous Colaba Causeway is a popular shopping destination and is seen packed with college kids and tourists all throughout the year. Come Christmas, and this street is seen decked in lights, decorations and hoards of tourists as well as locals shopping for the Christmas items at throwaway prices.
During December, this area opens a new market that has a stall selling everything from antiques to fancy décor!
#LBBTip: Don’t miss out on the stalls that sell sweets.
Hill Road, Bandra
This is another shopping hotspot for Christmas decor and accessories.
Another famous shopping destination that sees college kids and tourists all throughout the year, Hill Road is lit-up during December and filled with small shops and stalls that offer Christmas decorations. From décor to the most amazing sweets, you’ll find it all here at this Christmas market in Mumbai. Don’t forget to bargain!
We've got an amazing Christmas shopping guide in Bandra too!
I.C. Colony, Borivali
The lane opposite the I.C. Colony Church (Our Lady of Immaculate Conception) is transformed into a mini Christmas market that can provide you with plenty of Christmas products. The lane is called Brother Cyprian Street and is a small area that sells all sorts of Christmas decorations.
Orlem, Malad
This area in Malad is a peaceful neighbourhood that is seen bustling with shoppers during the month of December. Come Christmas, Orlem transforms into a bustling Christmas market where you can shop for every kind of Christmas décor that you need.
Lokhandwala Market, Andheri
If you’re living in and around Lokhandwala, check out the Lokhandwala Market for Christmas shopping. This lively neighbourhood is seen buzzing throughout the year, but December sees this street in a new avatar- decked in red and white, brightly lit with Christmas décor being sold at almost every other shop, Lokhandwala Market is all about the festive cheer and spirit of Christmas in the month of December!
Comments (0)