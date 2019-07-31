From Paintball To Cycling: Bookmark This For Fun Things To Do With The Gang

Remember the simpler times when making friendship bands and cards for that school bestie was a yearly norm? Now, as the years progress, it's hard to make too much time and add that extra bit of effort. This year, however, the special day is on a weekend, which gives you ample time in hand to make it count for your better half. And in case you don't have ideas, or the budget, you've got us having your back. Read on!
Pedal It Up
Do you and your bestie enjoy exploring the city streets on wheels? Then get yourselves a pair of bicycles from Happy Cycle Shop in Colaba. This 75-year-old shop houses over 120 cycles in different varieties and is open 24/7. So if you're looking at doing a midnight cycling ride across the bylanes of Colaba and Kala Ghoda, or even an early morning ride, you can choose your pick from the store and go riding with your bestie.
Price: INR 100 to INR 150 for an hour in the morning. INR 350 to INR 400 per hour for a midnight ride.
Reach Them At: 0222288152
Eat Local
If you and your tribe love all things local and want to explore the iconic food scene in the city, without having to shell out too much, try grabbing the early morning brekkie at Ram Ashraya in Matunga. What you definitely must gorge on is their Idli Podi, Onion Rava Masala Dosa, and some Filter Kapi to keep you energised at 5 AM. Yes, that's how early you must go there, because the rush is mad and the food might be over by 9 AM (and you don't want that, do you?) Also, don't forget to eat their pineapple sheera later in the day.
Price: INR 50 onward.
Other iconic places to try: Britannia and Co and Cafe Irani Chai for a Parsi breakfast; Pancham Puriwala for puri bhaji, and Chawlas for chhole kulche or paranthe, and Mamledaar Misal for misal pav.
- Price for two: ₹ 200
Visit A Pet Cafe
If the love for animals is what brings you and your best friend closer, grab a meal at a cafe that allows you to be surrounded by animals. The city has many but we'll suggest Puppy Cuddles Dog Cafe in Khar. With one entire floor dedicated to themselves, Puppy Cuddles has 15 resident puppers (they have Siberian Huskies, Beagles, Chow Chows, and more) who are waiting to give you all the love you need. We'd totally recommend spending time with man's OG BFF on this special day.
Price: INR 250 onward for an hour.
P.S: Make sure you book a prior appointment before heading there on a weekend.
Other pet cafes to visit: Cat Cafe Studio in Versova; PEFE in Lokhandwala
Indulge In Some Retail Therapy
Nothing better than raiding Colaba Causeway on a weekend to shop to your heart's content with your BFF who occasionally also doubles up as your stylist. From Indian and western apparel to junk and oxidised jewellery, antique home decor and pretty mojris and juttis, there is nothing that the stretch doesn't have for you. And most of the stuff is of good quality and lasts for quite a long time. The Causeway's fashionable, chic, doesn't burn a hole in your pocket, and gives you a chance to bond with your besties too.
Price: INR 200 onward.
Other places for street-shopping: Lokhandwala Market, Bandra's Hill Road and Linking Road.
Get Rejuvenated
The week's stress must have gotten the worst out of you and if your girl/guy gang is looking for some replenishment, there's nothing better than getting spa'ed. Gather your tribe and book an appointment at the Metta Spa in Bandra. Their per-hour cost, both on a weekday and weekend is very economical. The place is also pretty unique because its run by a collective of visually-impaired individuals. They've been in the business since ten years so be assured that it's going to be worth the money you pay for rejuvenation.
Price: INR 400 per hour on weekdays; INR 500 on weekends.
Other budget spas you can opt for: Impulse in Bandra; Shen Reflexology in Khar
Go Gaming
In case you're tired of the usual badminton, cricket or football match in the field with your friends, break the monotony by heading to the gaming zones our city has to offer. You can maybe head to a Mystery Rooms in Andheri for an adventurous evening. Imagine being locked inside a room with your gang to understand and decode tons of cryptic clues all around, and all within one hour. These rooms are themed on different life-threatening situations that range from easy to high difficulty levels. Are you excited or are you excited?
Price: INR 600 onward (per person)
Other gaming zones to go to: Paintball at Hakone in Powai; bowling at Smaaash in Lower Parel.
