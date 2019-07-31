From Paintball To Cycling: Bookmark This For Fun Things To Do With The Gang

If you and your tribe love all things local and want to explore the iconic food scene in the city, without having to shell out too much, try grabbing the early morning brekkie at Ram Ashraya in Matunga. What you definitely must gorge on is their Idli Podi, Onion Rava Masala Dosa, and some Filter Kapi to keep you energised at 5 AM. Yes, that's how early you must go there, because the rush is mad and the food might be over by 9 AM (and you don't want that, do you?) Also, don't forget to eat their pineapple sheera later in the day.

Price: INR 50 onward.

Other iconic places to try: Britannia and Co and Cafe Irani Chai for a Parsi breakfast; Pancham Puriwala for puri bhaji, and Chawlas for chhole kulche or paranthe, and Mamledaar Misal for misal pav.