Rule 24 For Live Music, Cool Space & Fusion Food!

Super spacious restaurant with a dedicated centre stage for live performances and music. They have turned their place into an incredibly cool space. The great service and conversation from chef Mr Saif and the owner Mr Arvind. Delighted by the ambience. The main dining area with a centre stage for live music performances. Each table has unique customized lamps. The tables set up for four guests. The DJ area at the end playing some good vintage songs. The upper setting also impressive to get the overall view and cosy place. The outdoor area is beautifully lit and spacious. Ideal for a romantic evening. Fresh Pineapple Charcoal Colada- Unique pina colada infused with activated charcoal and served in fresh pineapple. Garnished with pineapple parrot. Presentation to the point and even tasted better. Teetotaler Turmeric- Composed of turmeric, apple cider vinegar, spiced with ginger and garnished with fresh herbs. Something different but refreshing and bit healthy. Saif Special Bunty & Bubbly Shakes- Chef Mr Saif speciality presented well. Chicken Chappali Kabab- An enhanced version of seekh kakab but served as a thin sheet. Minced chicken mixed with ginger, garlic, garam masala, cumin, coriander powder and egg omelette. Served with green mint chutney. Liked the taste. Charcoal Nachos- Innovative black coloured charcoal nachos mixed with minced chicken paste, pico de gallo (kind of Mexican salad), grated cheese and olives. Served with traditional tomato salsa. Presented in a martini glass. Bajra Nachos- Healthy Bajra nachos with a base of rajma beans, cheese sauce and grated cheese. First time having this fusion nachos in Indianised version. Grilled Stuffed Chicken- Continental grilled chicken breast stuffed with minced chicken n cheese. The spicy dill rice and brown sauce served alongside made the combination delicious. Rabdi Fondue- Again fusion dessert of rabdi served with fresh fruit, oreo cookie and sweet bread bites. Thick rabdi made of milk, rose water, cardamom powder and pistachio. Filling but hard to resist. Pleasantly surprised with the experience. Rule 34 is a nice destination!