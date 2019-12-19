Authentic Kerala Banana Leaf Thali Like No Other Place In Mumbai

I went to Just Kerala in Andheri East to taste some Keralite food and since then I am at awe of this beautiful restaurant serving beautiful dishes and thalis. I started with their recommended starter, paneer chilli fry, and Surmai fish fry. Both the dishes were delish. There was a good amount of spices and pepper used in the making. The fish was so moist that it melted in the mouth and it took me just a few minutes to finish the plate by myself. Then came the thali, for which I had actually come here. Around 20 dishes were served to me on a traditional banana leaf, namely: *Banana chips *Sharkara varatti, which were banana pieces coated in jaggery and elaichi. *Pickle made of ginger *Brown rice *Sambhar * Pachadi which was a Beetroot raita *Avail, which is a mixture of beans, carrots, drumsticks all cooked using coconut milk * Chicken curry, which had boiled chicken cooked in the gravy separately. The chicken hence was very moist and tore off from the bones easily. * A dry Sabzi made of black gram. *Theeyal, which was a gravy made of brinjal as its main ingredient. *Parappu, which was moong daal served with some ghee on top of it. *Bhindi sabzi * Rassam *Payasam made with milk and vermicelli or seviyan as it is called in North India, perfect in sweetness *Pappadam or papad * Elaichi banana *Buttermilk Loved every dish that they serve on the banana platter. It was unique in taste and very authentic. There was a generous amount of coconut oil used in every dish. HIGHLY RECOMMENDED to all those who love trying Indian cuisines in traditional and royal manner!