I went to Just Kerala in Andheri East to taste some Keralite food and since then I am at awe of this beautiful restaurant serving beautiful dishes and thalis. I started with their recommended starter, paneer chilli fry, and Surmai fish fry. Both the dishes were delish. There was a good amount of spices and pepper used in the making. The fish was so moist that it melted in the mouth and it took me just a few minutes to finish the plate by myself. Then came the thali, for which I had actually come here. Around 20 dishes were served to me on a traditional banana leaf, namely: *Banana chips *Sharkara varatti, which were banana pieces coated in jaggery and elaichi. *Pickle made of ginger *Brown rice *Sambhar * Pachadi which was a Beetroot raita *Avail, which is a mixture of beans, carrots, drumsticks all cooked using coconut milk * Chicken curry, which had boiled chicken cooked in the gravy separately. The chicken hence was very moist and tore off from the bones easily. * A dry Sabzi made of black gram. *Theeyal, which was a gravy made of brinjal as its main ingredient. *Parappu, which was moong daal served with some ghee on top of it. *Bhindi sabzi * Rassam *Payasam made with milk and vermicelli or seviyan as it is called in North India, perfect in sweetness *Pappadam or papad * Elaichi banana *Buttermilk Loved every dish that they serve on the banana platter. It was unique in taste and very authentic. There was a generous amount of coconut oil used in every dish. HIGHLY RECOMMENDED to all those who love trying Indian cuisines in traditional and royal manner!
Authentic Kerala Banana Leaf Thali Like No Other Place In Mumbai
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 850
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
