Authentic South Indian Dishes Right From Bengaluru

I was in Borivali for some work and got late. So thought of having dinner nearby. South Indian is the cuisine that came to my mind, as it had been a long time I didn't have. Asked a few of my friend to suggest a good place for it and one of my friends suggested Granville IDC kitchen. It's near Borivali station, exactly at the same location where previously they had Bhandarker Medical Shop. Easy to locate. I think the owner was present there or he was the manager ( not sure), he suggested two dishes to start with Idli Masala and Masala Rava Dosa. We ordered and the first look of idli masala looked good and the moment I took the first bite, wow it was yum, I enjoyed the ghee, the masala to the core. Masala Rava Dosa - this was not the typical Rava dosa, this was a new dish altogether. It was big, looked yum, filling and with all those masalas it tasted like heaven. This is till date the best masala Rava dosa of my life. Just two dish and we were full. The quality and quantity are best and the taste is superb. I was so happy that I wish to visit this place again and soon. A must visit for all south Indian food lovers.