Rush To This Buffet Restaurant In Thane

Tasca is a newly opened restaurant in khopat serving some mouth-watering Oriental, Chinese & Thai cuisine. The place is small yet serving a huge amount of varieties in food. We went and tried their newly launched Unlimited Lunch Buffet which is just at ₹599 for non-veg and ₹499 for veg. In which they serve mocktail - soups - starters - main course - desserts. In short a full course meal. So we started off with their Eight treasure chicken soup which tasted good and was too yummy. And moving on to starters, we had some Hongkong Chicken wings which were well crisp and not so sweet and was enough quantity. Fish panfried Chilli was the dish of the day and Panfried basa fish cooked in chilli sauce. And the all-time favourite Chicken tikka well marinated and slow cooked served with green chutney. In Mains, we had Butter Chicken with Roti. And could say one could not get such buttery Chicken in entire thane. They had just topped the gravy with a huge butter slice because of which its taste got doubled. To end off with had some honey noodles with Vanilla ice cream and their special Hot Chocolate Roll. On an overall scale, their buffet menu is just worth trying and value for each penny spent on it.