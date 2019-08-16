Hair Ok Please is a dainty salon in Churchgate. It’s run by Pia who’s also the senior stylist there. For INR 1,000 and below they offer a range of haircuts. From lobs (that is, giving you the long bobs), fringes to fine-tuning your hair – they will do it for you. Apart from Pia, we also recommend asking for their senior stylist, Angam who’ll be your hair fairy.

What’s included: Hair wash, conditioning and blow-dry which is a bonus for anyone who’s looking to come out with their best hair cut face. And we all know what that means. #Selfie

#LBBTip: We do advise you to book an appointment in advance so the stylists are free to tend to you.