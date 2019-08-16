Women often find it hard when it comes to parting with inches off their hair. If you’ve found that one saloon, you tend to repeat it even if it may exceed your budget. Though weirdly enough getting a haircut has become synonymous with “I’m okay with spending that much”, we did a little bit of digging around and found salons which will give you a mean haircut for INR 1,000 and below {this excludes the taxes}.
#LBBGuide: Where To Get Amazing Haircuts (And A Blowdry) In Mumbai Under INR 1,500
Hair Ok Please, Churchgate
Hair Ok Please is a dainty salon in Churchgate. It’s run by Pia who’s also the senior stylist there. For INR 1,000 and below they offer a range of haircuts. From lobs (that is, giving you the long bobs), fringes to fine-tuning your hair – they will do it for you. Apart from Pia, we also recommend asking for their senior stylist, Angam who’ll be your hair fairy.
What’s included: Hair wash, conditioning and blow-dry which is a bonus for anyone who’s looking to come out with their best hair cut face. And we all know what that means. #Selfie
#LBBTip: We do advise you to book an appointment in advance so the stylists are free to tend to you.
Honey Lulla Salon, Khar
Honey Lulla is a hair salon and makeup academy in Khar and we recommend asking for Ishitaa Pahuja, a young hairstylist who freelances with them. For INR 1,500 she will do an amazing job with your hair. From long hair to short hair, she will make Pinterest photo a reality for you. You need to book an appointment with her, and contact her directly on 9920189909.
What’s included: Hair wash, conditioning and blow drying plus as a bonus a pretty photo that Ishitaa will take of you and your new fabulous hair.
Follow Ishitaa’s work on Instagram for exciting haircuts and styles.
Happy In The Head, Khar
Happy In The Head is possibly one the most popular salons in the city. Avani Yashwin, the owner and head stylist runs it out of an adorable space which they’re covered up with twinkling lights and inspirational quotes. For INR 1500, they'll will give you a nice and funky haircut. The latter being completely your choice.
What’s included: Unfortunately, just the hair cut bit. They also have a resident cat and doggo, in case that makes a difference (we know it does) because in this case, cuddles are included.
Lemon, Andheri West
Lemon has a lot of branches across the city, however, we like the outlet in Andheri West. At Lemon, you can get your hair cut for INR 1,000 from the senior stylist It’s super pocket-friendly, the stylists are open to suggesting us different styles and will even stop if you feel a little more than the decided inch is being cut off.
What’s included: Though they are generous with the stylists and hair cuts, the prices do not include hair wash/or blow-dry. Just make sure to wash your hair before going in for the hair cut.
Dessange, Bandra
Dessange Salon is a favourite with Bandra women and rightly so. It’s fancy, luxurious and the stylists are trained well to understand what will suit you and what won’t. Though most of the haircuts are expensive, we found out that the junior stylist will give you a decent haircut for INR 1500 from the junior stylist.
What’s included: A hair wash, cut and styling. Just the hair cut. However, if you ask nicely, they will put a nice smelling serum post the ordeal.
Little Beyond Hair, Mulund
We absolutely love this cute little salon that is run by Tejal Shah in Mulund. The decor is pretty and you will feel at home as we all know how nerve-wracking haircuts can be.
Depending on the stylist you go for (junior or senior) your haircuts will range between INR 450 to INR 600. This, we feel, is an amazing budget for getting a pretty hair cut that too out of such a quirky little place. Do make an appointment in advance so the stylists can free themselves up for your fabulous makeover.
What’s included: Hair wash, conditioning and blow-dry is all within under INR 1,000.
Mad O Wot, Bandra
Mad O Wat by hairstylist Sapna Bhavnani is a favourite in the city. Not only is it a cute salon on Pali Hill, but the hairstylists are tuned in well with the current trends and are very understanding. In fact, the junior stylists are pretty affordable. It’s also a great place to go to for getting your hair colour or edgy styles. Get a funky hair cut at INR 1,100 from the junior stylist.
What's Included: A hair cut with shampoo, conditioning and a blow-dry.
O'Hair, Matunga
Want to have a fancy haircut but the charges including hair wash? Then head to O'Hair in Matunga for the amazing haircuts with hair wash for only INR 450. Those are the starting prices. A haircut from chief creative stylist - Vishal Kumar - will cost you INR 1,000. Other than this, they have amazing options of hair spa, head massage and rest of the beauty services including waxing, cleanups, mani-pedi for females as well as men!
What's Included: A hair wash, conditioning and a blow-dry as well.
