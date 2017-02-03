You’ve just survived the rush and rumble of the train and come out in one piece. What do you do? Go on with your day? Of course not. You treat yourself to a warm plate of samosa chola, that’s what.

Outside of Khar Station, in a small Sindhi food joint you will find some delicious chola samosa. The eatery is called Sindhu Sweets and it is one of the few places which remind of Delhi street eats. A large kadhai have heaps of samosas piled up, which are then nudged into the oil for heating.

In another tawa, bubbles a lot of chole, scooped out into our plate. A plate comes with two samosas, enough chole and a little fresh green chutney on the side and costs INR 40. We really enjoyed the snack, the snacks being large enough to qualify as a mini meal and with a generous stuffing of potato and masala. The chole were simple and not packed with flavour, so you might not love them if you need it to be spicy.