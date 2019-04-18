Drop By This Place In Andheri West For Some Yum Charcoal Ice Cream

img-gallery-featured
Dessert Parlours

IceKraft

Andheri West, Mumbai
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Meera CHS, 5, Opp. Windsor Grande Residences, Best Colony Road, Andheri West, Mumbai

image-map-default
View 4 Other Outlets

What Makes It Awesome?

For people like me who are in love with black colour, Icekraft was just too good to be true! Before Icekraft started this charcoal icecream we never imagined having a black cone with black ice cream! The ice cream looks super tempting and it tastes good as well 😘

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids, Pets

Other Outlets

IceKraft

Seawoods, Navi Mumbai
4.0

Shreeji Heights, Shop 40, Palm Beach Road, Nerul West, Seawoods, Navi Mumbai

image-map-default

Icekraft

Chembur, Mumbai

Swami Jairamdas Shopping Arcade, Shop 12 & 13, RC Marg, Chembur, Mumbai

image-map-default

Icekraft

Borivali West, Mumbai
4.1

Natraj Boriwali CHS, Shop 5, Ground Floor, Sodawala Lane, Borivali West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Icekraft

Vashi, Navi Mumbai
4.3

Shiv Centre, Shop 31/48, Next To Arenja Corner, Sector 17, Vashi, Navi Mumbai

image-map-default
Dessert Parlours

IceKraft

Andheri West, Mumbai
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Meera CHS, 5, Opp. Windsor Grande Residences, Best Colony Road, Andheri West, Mumbai

image-map-default
View 4 Other Outlets

Other Outlets

IceKraft

Seawoods, Navi Mumbai
4.0

Shreeji Heights, Shop 40, Palm Beach Road, Nerul West, Seawoods, Navi Mumbai

image-map-default

Icekraft

Chembur, Mumbai

Swami Jairamdas Shopping Arcade, Shop 12 & 13, RC Marg, Chembur, Mumbai

image-map-default

Icekraft

Borivali West, Mumbai
4.1

Natraj Boriwali CHS, Shop 5, Ground Floor, Sodawala Lane, Borivali West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Icekraft

Vashi, Navi Mumbai
4.3

Shiv Centre, Shop 31/48, Next To Arenja Corner, Sector 17, Vashi, Navi Mumbai

image-map-default