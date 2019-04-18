For people like me who are in love with black colour, Icekraft was just too good to be true! Before Icekraft started this charcoal icecream we never imagined having a black cone with black ice cream! The ice cream looks super tempting and it tastes good as well 😘
Drop By This Place In Andheri West For Some Yum Charcoal Ice Cream
Dessert Parlours
- Price for two: ₹ 300
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids, Pets
