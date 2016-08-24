Decode The Hype: Is Ashok Vada Pav The Best In Town?

The vada pav is iconic to Mumbai, and Ashok Vada Pav at Prabhadevi has time and again been declared as the best in the city. So here, we deconstruct this absolutely delicious dish to find out what makes it so unique.
Chow Down
Set aside the hype, Ashok truly does make a delicious snack, what with him having created another version to it too, fondly called the choora pav {he mixes the choora with chutney and stuffs it in the pav}. There are many reasons why no other vada pav can match the standards this man has set, mainly because for over two decades, his vada pav has consistently been tasting the same {and all old-timers can vouch for this fact}.
What sets it apart is not merely the taste of the patty {which is a perfect blend of potatoes, ginger-garlic, coriander-cumin powder, green chillies and salt dipped in thick besan paste before frying}, but the chutney that makes this dish oh-so-irresistible.
A combination of green and red chutneys, which balance the sweet and spicy taste, are the key elements of the vada pav. And when served with salted green chillies {fried} and dry red chutney powder, there’s no one we know who can refuse it {that aroma, though}.
So We’re Thinking…
Is this the best vada pav in town? Debatable, but definitely worth a visit. There’s no harm in paying a visit this this hugely popular vada pav stall, because if this is your go-to snack, then Ashok is your go-to guy {by the way, his clientele includes Bollywood celebs, sports persons and other such famous people, so don’t forget to look up from your snack}.
Be prepared to wait in the never ending line and fight your way through it for a bite of awesomeness.
Price: INR 20 for a vada pav, and INR 15 for choora pav and single vada.
