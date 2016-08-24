Decode The Hype: Is Ashok Vada Pav The Best In Town?

Do you ever wake up thinking of a hot vada neatly put inside a pao with plenty of choora and chutney? Well, we do because if you’ve eaten a vada pav once, it’s hard to not crave it again, especially the one at Ashok Vada Pav, Mumbai’s most popular {and forever crowded} stall for the city’s favourite snack.

Set aside the hype, Ashok truly does make a delicious snack, what with him having created another version to it too, fondly called the choora pav {he mixes the choora with chutney and stuffs it in the pav}. There are many reasons why no other vada pav can match the standards this man has set, mainly because for over two decades, his vada pav has consistently been tasting the same {and all old-timers can vouch for this fact}.

What sets it apart is not merely the taste of the patty {which is a perfect blend of potatoes, ginger-garlic, coriander-cumin powder, green chillies and salt dipped in thick besan paste before frying}, but the chutney that makes this dish oh-so-irresistible.

A combination of green and red chutneys, which balance the sweet and spicy taste, are the key elements of the vada pav. And when served with salted green chillies {fried} and dry red chutney powder, there’s no one we know who can refuse it {that aroma, though}.

