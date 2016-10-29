Board Games Bash is a Facebook group for those of us who love to spend long evenings playing board game tournaments with friends and strangers alike.
Love Your Catan And Pictionary? Geek Out At This Weekly Meet-Up Group
What Is It?
This is an open group where people can come and play board games with their friends or the group members. Events are announced a week prior {usually happen on a Wednesday} and anyone can go. The best part about this is that it is free, and it’s also a great chance to meet other board game fanatics. What I also like about this is that they have a rich variety of board games that they play, such as Monopoly, Cranium, Pictionary, Catan, and more.
How Does It Work?
When we’ve attended the groups, we found the people in attendance to be hugely friendly, and open to teaching us the intricacies of the rules of Catan {which we still haven’t fully understood}. Past sessions have been held at Bonobo bar in Bandra, and at Silver Beach Cafe restaurant in Andheri.
So, We're Saying...
Keep an eye on their Facebook page. That’s where they announce their meet-ups, which usually happen at cafes and bars, so that the gaming sessions are fueled by caffeine and alcohol.
