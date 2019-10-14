This Andheri Club Has One Of The Biggest Dance Floors In The City

The Space: A black and gold-themed lounge spread across 2,400 sq.ft of space (a luxury in the city), Bombay Cocktail Bar is definitely a well-styled space. The seating looks like it has been thought through, with ample space for people to move around and high stools with bars to descend easily. The performance area is bang in the middle, making it accessible, and the centre of attention!

The lights are not jarring and strobes do not pierce your pupils because they’ve moved on from that. Instead, what you get is a circular DJ/performance arena with projections on the faux-ceiling above it. We love it because it gives you ample space to move around and doesn’t induce claustrophobia, thanks to the high-ceilings.

The Food: We like that each section (starters, mains, dessert) have a set price. Their vegetarian appetizers are priced at INR 540 and non-vegetarian starters come at INR 585. While there are Italian, Chinese, Japanese and Continental touches with pizza, pasta and burgers on the menu, we like that they have a comfort food section.

The Cocktails: BCB is a haven for the cocktail snob. They have their signature cocktails like Nomayo (whisky smoked with orange peels, cinnamon and nitro stirred with liquer). The classic cocktails start at INR 292. We loved the BCB Hangover Cocktail, The Black Orchid and the Pomegranate Spritzer.

