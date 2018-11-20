We love to travel {wanderlust is out favourite word}l, and we've often made lists of places we'd love to visit. On one such list exists a little town in Wales called Hay-on-Wye, a village of books. But to our surprise, closer to home, there exists a book village in a hamlet wedged between Mahableshwar and Panchgani, named Bhilar. It is located about 250 kilometres from Mumbai.

The village, Bhilar has been rechristened to 'Pustakanch Gaav' by the Government of Maharashtra. This initiative began only on May 4, 2017 with the sole aim of promoting culture, tourism, literacy amongst the youth and the local language, Marathi.



They have created spaces through the village, in streets, in people’s homes and made them into libraries, giving everyone access to reading. There are literary events and reading sessions that are regularly held here.

So far, there are about 20 libraries in total that house books from about 20 different genres. In the initial phase soon after its launch, only Marathi books were available to read. They have been tirelessly trying to bring in a wide variety of Hindi and English books to become more widely accessible to the people who visit.