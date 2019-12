A community library chain that is spread across 13 cities in the country, Just Books is your go-to option if you want to borrow books. From their basic plan that lets you borrow two books at a time to the Avid 10 plan with which you can borrow 10 books at a time, you have quite a few options to choose from. You can even get your favourite books delivered to your doorstep! With over 70,000 English books, across different genres, we think your book needs are sorted with this one.

Price: Membership plans start from INR 300 per month (excluding registration fee and refundable deposit)