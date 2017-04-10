One of the core activities of this group is to sell books. Yay. Now we’re talking, right? In fact, it was what the idea began with – massive book sales organised with the collection of books donated by thoughtful (or space-deprived). These secondhand books were then sold for INR 50 ( for paperbacks) and INR 100 (for hardcovers).

The money from these sales then goes to Dharavi Art Room, which is a non-profit initiative to teach art and reading to children from Dharavi. So what you buy at these sales will give you books, and will encourage young, young readers to have books as well. Win-win.

While a chunk of these books is always available for sale in the Books On Toast headquarters in The Cuckoo Club, a huge event is organised once in a while with a much larger collection of fiction, non-fiction and children’s books.

The next such big sale is coming up on April 22 and 23 and will be spread across three venues – The Cuckoo Club, Bandra, Fun Republic Social, Andheri and Todi Mill Social, Lower Parel. Find the event here.