Love Shantaram And Maximum City? Take This Literary Tour Of Mumbai

Beyond Bombay is a travel company founded by Shriti Tyagi – who also organises other tours in Mumbai, apart from the bookworming one. The bookworming tour explores the literary points that have been mentioned in novels, for example Shantaram by Gregory David Roberts, Moor’s last Sigh by Salman Rushdie, Maximum City by Suketu Mehta and many more.

All you have to do is reach out to Beyond Bombay, either via their Facebook or email them, and you can set up a tour depending on your convenience. The tour can last up to four hours, or even a whole day – depending on how wide spread the locations are. The tours are personally taken by Shriti, who will give you the background and interesting facts about these places. For Maximum City, you’ll be taken to Dariya Mahal, Borkar vada pao guy, sherbets at Sikkanagar, Radha Bai Chawal in Jogeshwari, and so much more. They also offer a Babbanji Bihari’s Bombay tour-mapping the route of a typical Bihari migrant in the city.