Breakfast At Bandra Got Sorted By Madras Diaries!

Madras Diaries is Casual Dining Restuarant Which Serves South Indian Cuisine along with Kerala Food, South Indian Breakfast, Mocktails and Filter Coffee. Madras Diaries is located at Bandra West. It has both Indoor and Outdoor Seatings Visited Madras Diaries for early morning breakfast, Following is a list of breakfast items which we had:- 1) Idli:- In Idli, we had order Tohttu Idli which was topped with gum powder and served with chutney and sambhar. It consists of one single large idli 2) Dosai:- In Dosa we order for Jalapeno Cheese Dosa which was a combination of Jalapeno with Cheese on Dosa. Served with coconut chutney and sambhar. 3) Uttappam:- In Uttappam we ordered for Masala Uttappam, which includes a mixture of tomato, onion and podi, served with chutney and sambhar 4) Beverages:- While having breakfast we ordered few of beverages like Filter Coffee, Kokam based Mocktail. Overall we had a wonderful breakfast experience at Madras Diaries. It was fun having traditional South Indian breakfast in the weekend morning at Madras Diaries.