Revamp Your Homes By Bringing In The Greens

No Matter how much "cool stuff" you may have in your home, space never feels lively unless you bring in "life". Indoor Plants are one of the easiest and affordable ways of decorating your space, especially when you have a tropical/bohemian personality. You don't need to be a horticulturist or a landscape artist to enjoy a garden space in your teeny weeny apartment space. Some basic tips and brilliant ideas can help you breathe some fresh air inside your space. First off, find plants that can survive indoors, figure out the amount of light, water and air they may require from time to time. But in case you don't have a green thumb, no worries. Recently discovered, Four Walls. They have a great collection of artificial plants that gives the same vibe without putting you through the guilt of killing the real ones. Mix real Areca Palms, Snake Plant, Money Plants Tactfully with artificial AstroTurf, Faux Creepers that can still make your space feel as fresh and lively.