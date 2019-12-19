Buttery Amritsari Kulchas In The Heart Of Mumbai

Saikrupa Amritsari Kulcha is a newly opened joint in Ghatkopar, Mumbai. They serve authentic Punjabi Kulchas in a variety of fillings and topics, with Chole on the side. Right in the centre of Garodia Nagar, this newly opened eatery has some open-air seating available. It is majorly a takeaway place. Quite easy to locate, you can get there in 10 minutes from the station. They serve different ranges of kulchas, majorly onion, aloo and paneer with a couple of combinations of the three, with cheese. One bite of this Kulcha will teleport you to the streets of Punjab. Limited options on the menu make it easy to try all of them if you go with a large group. The Kulchas are baked in an authentic tandoor and topped with loads of butter and masala. So the next time you're in Ghatkopar, don't forget to visit Saikrupa Kulcha!