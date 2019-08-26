Here's Why T Mangharam Continues To Be The Best Fabric Store In Chennai

Ask any Chennaite about fabric shopping and the first place they will suggest is T Mangharam. Located next to Flower Bazaar Police Station, this place has only gotten bigger and better over the years. Right from fabrics for towels to bedsheets and apparel, this place still manages to lure people, both locals and new residents of the city into picking a bunch fabrics for their daily needs. Love sarees? You can buy them by the meter here, that too at budget prices. Silk, chiffon, georgette, net, dupion, jute, crepe - they have all sorts of fabrics. We also found lovely handblock sarees and floral fabrics here. You can even buy readymade blouses and in skirts from T Mangharam and get your whole look sorted in a blink! They have a whole range of fabrics for kurtis as well as wedding wear. Guys! There's plenty for you too. From suiting and shirting fabrics from brands like Raymond to veshtis and tees, you can shop for your entire wardrobe here without splurging too much. All thanks to the wholesale stock here. T Mangharam also has a limited collection of readymade kurtis, nighties, lounge wear and more. Head to this iconic store one of these days. We bet you won't return empty-handed.