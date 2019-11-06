A Sky Full Of Stars: Best Camping With Your Tribe

This one tops our list because it's kinda easy to get to. Prabalmachi lies between Matheran and the Raigad district of Maharashtra and forms the base for two major treks that originate from there-one to Kalavantin Durg, and the other to Prabalgad Fort. Its a two-hour hike (at a normal/beginner's hiking pace) from Thakurwadi and the view from the place is truly enchanting.

How To Reach:Take a train to Panvel, and get yourself a rickshaw till Thakurwadi (fastest way to reach) Start the hike from there.

Distance From Mumbai: 50 kilometres (approx)

Best Time To Visit: Can be visited all year round. But September to January weaves the best of experiences for you here.

What Makes It Awesome: The base village of Prabalmachi has a family-hut that serves authentic and delicious Maharashtrian meals and thalis to all the campers at reasonable rates.