Looking For An American Grill Experience In Mumbai? Here's A New Spot To Check Out

Contemporary, colourful, and fun - these are our first impressions of Cheater's in Andheri, a restaurant within The Orb Mall. When you walk in, you'll spot the bright bar with its multi-hued glass paneling and the wall that's designed to look like a game of snakes and ladders. The atmosphere is casual and we think it'll make a good spot to hang out with your friends and enjoy a social evening.

We took a look at Cheater's menu and it serves up all your usual American grill and bar dishes like burgers, grills, sharing plates and more, but with a fun twist. For example, the corn on the cobb is served off the cob here, and you can nibble on appetizers like the crispy lotus stem, or the grilled pork sausages with plum sauce. The burgers too, offer up variations like the beetroot burger and the house special "Legend" burger. The mains are perfect for sharing we think, and the menu is quite diverse as well. And for all you carnivores out there - don't miss out on their steaks! We can't pick between the charcoal-grilled T-bone, the oven-roasted sirloin and the pepper crusted filet mignon. And if you're craving a hot soup this monsoon season, we hear those are fantastic too - if you're going for classic with a twist, opt for the American corn soup with a jalapeno sour cream foam.

The drinks live up to the quirky vibe too, with non-alcoholic options like the kokum and orange sling, the watermelon and kaffir lime lemonade, and the pineapple and yuzu jalapeno sour. The restaurant was still in the process of getting their liquor license at the time of writing the article, so no boozy drinks available here.

With its fun decor, extensive menu (plenty of veggie options too here) and interesting drinks, we think you can give this a shot and add it to your week's cheat sheet.