This SoBo Stationery Shop Is A Stationery Geek's Dream Come True

If the handmade paper had a heavenly sanctuary, it would be at Chimanlal’s in Fort. Chimanlal’s is a handmade paper shop which has been holding fort in South Bombay since the 1950’s. They are patrons of paper, masters of maché and sell the most beautiful handmade paper around town. In fact, that is all you will find in their spaciously spread out store. Handmade paper gorgeously turned into different forms. As you enter the store you'll see a lot of black wallpaper against the wall on which there are multiple paper samples for display. Then there's a section entirely for paper bags, paper accessories and papers cut in different shapes.

There’s a whole section for DIY boxes of all shapes, sizes and prints, gift bags and tags, little notebooks and diaries. The full-sized sheets of handmade paper are for INR 38 each and would give any present a facelift, or you could cut them into smaller sheets and use the back of it to write letters. There are pretty gift tags starting at INR 23 for a set of five. And the showstopper is this range of greeting cards that are made using dried leaves and petals. Most of the papers at Chimanlal's is handmad, and eco-friendly, and super duper affordable, which is all the more reason for you to head to the shop.