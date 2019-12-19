Mumbai Now Has A Place For All Cinema-Lovers

Mumbai is an important centre of filmmaking not just in India but the world. And adding to this city's must-visit list is the recently opened National Museum of Indian Cinema located within the Films Division campus on Pedder Road. The museum is housed in two separate buildings. The first is a Heritage building called Gulshan Mahal where visitors are introduced to the history of motion pictures and its evolution within India from the era of silent films to talkies. Here one can see clippings of films made by Lumiere Brothers, Dadasaheb Phalke, Prabhat Talkies and other illustrious founders of cinema in India. This section is well curated and has a mix of both Hindi and regional cinema. The modern state of the art building next to this grand old bungalow houses two auditoriums and four floors dedicated to Indian cinema. Each floor has a distinct flavour. One can experience how early cinemagoers watched movies by sitting inside a tent and watching a 1919 film called Shree Krishna Janma. There are galleries dedicated to various themes ranging from the history of cinema theatres, production houses, stars, literature and films, hand painted posters, the effect of world war and Indian independence movement on cinema, and so on. The museum also houses a separate section on Gandhi and cinema, children films and use of technology in cinema. Unlike the archaic museums that we are used to, this museum has many interactive kiosks. One can record a song, click on the world map to see which Indian film was shot in which part of the world or even listen to recordings of Saigal. The museum also screens documentaries or films every day between 4 pm to 5 pm and this is open to all visitors. So if you are a lover of films or someone keen on learning about such an integral part of Indian culture, you must head out straight to the National Museum of Indian Cinema. The tickets are very cheap. Just ₹20 for Indians and ₹500 if you are a foreigner. Free entry for students with valid Id's. This is one Museum in Mumbai that should not be missed.