Welcome To The Club: Join These Communities If You Want To Meet People Like You
Sofar Sounds Mumbai
Sofar Sounds is a community of music-lovers that hosts secret gigs in unique locations all over the city. These intimate gatherings happen around living rooms, basement garages, rooftop terraces, and any place that you can think of. Sofar Sounds is a community of music lovers who wish to create a space where music always comes first, and people sit, listen and never talk through the set. Sofar Sounds opens applications for a ticket a few weeks before their event. They hand-pick and choose their guest list for each event, ensuring everyone gets a chance to attend one.
#LBBTip: You can also become a Sofar host and open your home up to music!
Membership Fee: USD 10.99 = INR 785
Broke Bibliophiles
If you love books, this one’s for you. Broke Bibliophiles is a book club that organizes meetings in cafes and restaurants all over Mumbai, so people can meet to share their personal book recommendations. They have a strong and a very active online community, and we highly recommend you join them on Facebook to stay updated on their book club meetings.
Membership Fee: N/A, the only money you'll spend is when you buy books (at super discounted rates!)
Shamiana Short Film Club
If you like movies and documentaries, we highly recommend you to check out the Shamiana Short Film Club. The screenings are free and open to all, and are organised every month. They have a strong and active community on Facebook which will give you updates on the movie screenings. Have a documentary/movie in mind that you’d like to check out? They’re open to documentary suggestions and submissions.
Membership Fee: None
Let’s Get Lost
Let’s Get Lost is for those who love to travel to offbeat places and tick off unique experiences from their bucket list. Sign up to be a part of this travel community that helps organise a lot of overnight camps and weekend getaways around Mumbai, and even India. They host events that include watching a movie under the stars at Rajmachi Fort, Djembe drum camp at Tikona, glamping in Alibaug, monsoon trek with a heritage stay at Matheran, star-gazing and riverside camping at Pavana and a lot more.
Membership Fee: None, you only spend on the experiences you choose to attend!
Pet Pujari
Pet Pujari is an active food club in Mumbai and is dedicated to spreading the love of food. They meet regularly to eat good food, discover new foods, and eat some more! Their Instagram and Facebook updates will leave you drooling (#truestory!) They arrange food meet ups twice a month - in the beginning of the month they check out luxurious, fine dining places while the end of the month is reserved for street food and cheap deals.
Membership Fee: None! All you've gotta do is show up.
Music Jammin
Music Jammin is a community for budding artists and local talent. This platform gives them a chance to showcase their talent, and provides a safe and supportive ecosystem where they can all evolve together. They wish to connect artists with each other for collaborations, and spread the message of creativity all around the country. They meet twice a month.
Membership Fee: While there's no membership fee, you'll have to pay an entry fee for the jamming sessions.
Mumbai Art Room
The Mumbai Art Room aims to become the space where the next generation of curators from India, as well as those from other countries. Mumbai Art Room is a space that exhibits contemporary art, design, and visual culture from around the world and provides a non-commercial platform for artistic and curatorial practice that is experimental, educational, and accessible to all.
Membership Fee: None!
Mumbai Cycling Enthusiasts
This group is not just the biggest cycling group in Mumbai, but also in the world! Started in 2009, this group is an active community of fitness enthusiasts who love to cycle and explore new places. They also help promote cycling as a way of life in Mumbai. Join their Facebook community to stay updated on latest cycling news, events, networks and much more.
Membership Fee: None!
