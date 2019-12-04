Welcome To The Club: Join These Communities If You Want To Meet People Like You

Sofar Sounds is a community of music-lovers that hosts secret gigs in unique locations all over the city. These intimate gatherings happen around living rooms, basement garages, rooftop terraces, and any place that you can think of. Sofar Sounds is a community of music lovers who wish to create a space where music always comes first, and people sit, listen and never talk through the set. Sofar Sounds opens applications for a ticket a few weeks before their event. They hand-pick and choose their guest list for each event, ensuring everyone gets a chance to attend one.

#LBBTip: You can also become a Sofar host and open your home up to music!

Membership Fee: USD 10.99 = INR 785



