Find Your Contemporary Style With This Indie Luxe Label

We're always on the look out for new brands and this week we came across this fashion label that's based out of Mumbai. The brand specialises in Western wear with a contemporary flair and a luxe aesthetic.

Their collection changes every season and we love that their designs are unique and crafted with individuality in mind. Their catalog includes bold prints, asymmetrical cuts, tunics with embroidery, layered tunics in fusion styles. We spotted pretty co-ord sets, chic blouses, blazer dresses, sequinned cocktail numbers, and more. Psst! They've also got a stylish winter wear collection that we're loving - think cute sweaters, sweater dresses, jackets, printed boots and more.

Prices start around the 1500 to 2,000 mark for their products. You can shop via their IG page as well as on Whatsapp