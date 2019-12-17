It’s that time of the year when companies are getting ready to gift their employees and clients. The days of gifting vouchers is passé, brands are getting more thoughtful by investing in meaningful gifts.
Bluetooth Speakers, Eco-Friendly Gifting & More: Your Guide To Corporate Gifting
It’s that time of the year when companies are getting ready to gift their employees and clients. The days of gifting vouchers is passé, brands are getting more thoughtful by investing in meaningful gifts.
Eco-Friendly Gifting
We’re all trying to reduce our carbon footprint, and what better way to promote the eco-friendly lifestyle than by adopting sustainable gifting options? From seed-based paper calendars that can be used to grow new plants and handmade paper diaries and notebooks to succulents, there are a lot of options that make for perfect eco-friendly corporate gifts. We've discovered online brand 21 Fools that makes plantable desk calenders as well as desk organisers crafted from reused wood. We love their eco-friendly products that are both practical, stylish and good for the environment.
- upwards: ₹ 500
Headphones And Earphones
Headphones and earphones make for some of the most functional gifts, and can be used at home, while traveling and at work. Choose from a wide range of wireless earphones to noise cancelling headphones that come in different sizes and specifications. Lamington Road in Mumbai is one of the most well-known places in the city for electronic shopping and we love that several stores sell at wholesale and discounted rates on original products.
Bluetooth Speakers And Home Theatre Speakers
You can never go wrong with gifting gadgets, and Bluetooth speakers are bound to make anyone happy. Bluetooth speakers are also functional gifts that can be used at home, at work, and make for great companions at parties and vacations. These portable, convenient Bluetooth speakers make for thoughtful gifts during Diwali. You can shop for these on online portals that Amazon.in.
Gift Box Subscriptions
If you're looking for customised gifting options for your clients, there are a whole host of online subscription services that you can choose from. What's great is that you can choose from a wide variety of options from chocolate hampers, stationery sets, crockery and more. We found several that you can pick from like Flicbox, The Customised Co. And AYSO Inc.
Instant Camera
The Instant Film Camera from Fujifilm is a great gift that everyone would love to appreciate. It’s stylish, convenient to carry around and a great way to capture the best moments of one’s life. This camera offers advanced features like double and bulb exposure shooting modes that provide an enhanced ability to capture light ingeniously. The smart flash of the camera also helps correct light imbalances.
A French Press Coffee Machine
One of the most convenient and hassle-free gifts would be a French press coffee machine! All you need is some hot water, ground coffee and voila, you have access to great coffee at any time of the day with your personal French press coffee machine! If you know a coffee lover at work, you now know what to get them! We love the ones at Blue Tokai. You can purchase them in store or online too.
Bar Accessories
No one says no to bar accessories! We think it makes for a super cool, thoughtful and functional gift to your team, because let’s face it- we all like to party! From glasses and tools to bar décor and drinkware, there are a whole bunch of options that you can gift this Diwali, depending upon the tastes, preferences and budget. Check out Propshop24 if you like quirky ones.
- Upwards: ₹ 200
Decorative Pieces
There are whole host of great gift stores around the city that make fantastic options for corporate gifting if you choose to go the traditional route. Among the ones we've checked out, we like Ekaani for its chic and elegant collection of imported glassware, crockery, and decorative items sourced from Italy.
Chocolates And Hampers
Can you ever go wrong with chocolates? We don't think so! And this Diwali Season, it's easy and convenient to order chocolate boxes from your favourite chocolate stores and patisseries. We recommend Toshin in Chembur for their beautiful packaging and lovely gourmet chocolates, there's always Theobroma, and Le 15 outlets across the city.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
NGO Gifting
If you prefer to gift for a cause, several NGOs across the city make beautiful products through the year, plus specialty items for the festive season. From chocolates to home decor and stationery, they make for versatile and useful gifts, and the best part is that they support a great cause - you can pick one of your choice from this list which mentions places like Kshitij, CRY, Om Creations and Aseema among others.
Comments (0)