Spend Time With Four-Legged Pals At These Mumbai Animal Shelters

SOS’s agenda is focussed primarily on adoptions, sterilisation and providing first aid to stray cats and dogs. Founded in 2003 by Shirley Menon in Andheri, their our area of operation has expanded from Bandra to Goregaon in the western surburbs.

You can be a part of their first aid team, join their Bathe A Dog project, help with adoptions and collecting funds. You can even sponsor an animal {for the duration of a month, minimum} if you’re stretched for time.