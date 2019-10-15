Enjoy A Scrumptious Barbeque Buffet In Goregaon

Visited Barbeque central a few days ago. Had a wonderful experience in their buffet menu. From the buffet as soon as we went we had a chance to enjoy a lot of different chaats like Sev Puri Dahi Puri Pani Puri which was of different types followed by a lot of chaats. Aloo chats too. Later we were served mutton seekh kebabs followed chicken wings. All this is provided as the sigree is heated for BBQ. Then we had chicken BBQ hariyali, fish BBQ, cherry tomato bbq, paneer Tikka BBQ and mushroom BBQ. After these BBQs, we carried on with their buffet menu which had every dish from paneer, chicken to fish. Assorted bread was made on request. We also had a great variety of other sweets like tarts, cakes and also a live ice cream counter. A very pleasant experience.