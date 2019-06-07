A Cosy Little Cafe To Indulge In Some Sinful Desserts

A cute little cosy dessert cafe. Dessert lovers will definitely get an adrenaline rush. I so loved Chantilly Cafe located on Pali Hill Bandra. Its owned by chef Needa Khan and she has herself curated each and every dessert on the menu. It is a beautifully decorated place. Downstairs is the counter and their kitchen and upstairs they have done the seating arrangement which can accommodate not more than 8 to 10 people. They have kept some books so you can spend some great time reading and indulging in sinful desserts. What you must have? Hot Chocolate (I tried S’mores): They know how hot chocolate is supposed to be thick creamy and luscious. Nutella Cheesecake: What gets you drooling is that they drizzle the Nutella right in front of u on your table. The Cheesecake is not so sour so I loved it. The Liege Cinnamon Bun Waffle: This is a classic, rich & soft waffle made from the brioche-like buttery dough with those chunks of melted pearl sugar stands out on its own unique caramelised flavour & texture. Don't miss this!