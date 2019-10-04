This Dreamy Resort In Diveagar Is A Perfect Weekend Getaway By The Beach

Looking for a place to relax and unwind at? Then you must consider Exotica, The Beach Resort at Diveagar for a wonderful Konkan getaway (and live in lovely cottages too)

Surrounded by Suru trees and located on the virgin beach of Diveagar, this resort will give an instant sense of warmth and comfort. With about 20 cottages to stay in, the resort will let you get on with nature. Laze around in your cottages and admire the beauty of the nature around you. You can lounge around in the hammocks, play table tennis or just take a stroll at the gorgeous, untouched, unexplored beach (beauty at its best). During weekdays, you can get the double occupancy AC cottages for INR 6,000 for two nights; on weekends, you can get it for INR 12,000 for two nights and on long weekends you can get it for INR 13,000 for two nights The tariff is inclusive of breakfast, lunch and dinner.

While at the beach, you can also spot seagulls by the creek waters. There’s also plenty to do around the area. There’s the Janjira Fort in the sea, and there’s the famous Hari Hareshwar temple around, among others options.

