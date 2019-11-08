The cliched trifecta of sun, sand the sea comes together like no one's business in Goa. Be it the parties, food, beaches, casinos, or flea markets, Goa is to India what Ibiza is to the world. If you (and your travel partners), however, are beach obsessed, we're telling you our favourite beaches in Goa that deserve to be a part of your holiday.
Seas The Day At 10 Of Our Favourite Beaches In Goa
Cola Beach
Don’t confuse this with Colva Beach! Cola Beach is located in South Goa, but lies north of Agonda Beach and remains cut off from the rest of the coast. It even has its own lagoon! This beach is perfect for those who wish to enjoy privacy and a peaceful time by the sea, without too many people disrupting this picture perfect break. Cola beach doesn’t have too many places to stay at either, making it a great option for a quick day trip away from the bustle of the tourist crowd. Remember though, that the approach is a bit cumbersome (which is also what makes it scenic), so it might not be the best bet if you're travelling with children or older travellers.
Where to stay: Dwarka Cola, Blue Lagoon Resort, Soneca Cola Beach
Arossim Beach
Located in South Goa, Arossim is a beautiful beach that still isn’t too popular with the regular tourists, making it a quiet stretch of golden sand that’s perfect to enjoy some down-time. Clear blue water, a dense set of palms lining the border and gentle waves make Arossim one of the most beautiful beaches in Goa. It is located right next to Cuelim and Cansaulim Beach, and is mostly frequented by foreigners. You can indulge in water sports here too. It has a few shacks where you can sit back, enjoy some seafood and gaze at the views.
Where to stay: ITC Grand Goa, Park Hyatt Goa, Heritage Village Resort & Spa
Where to eat: Starfish beach shack, Aaron's beach shack
Mandrem
Mandrem is a wide, open beach that lies in North Goa, right next to the tourist-friendly Morjim Beach. If you’re looking for a clean and lesser known beach compared to Morjim and Ashwem, this might be your best bet. This beach doesn’t have too many shacks, but you can walk down to either Morjim or Ashwem to grab a beer and some food. Mandrem has gentle waves and the depth increases gradually, making it a great place to enjoy a lazy swim at. This beach is also where you will come across yogis practicing meditation and yoga poses. Head over with a book, go surfing or just to unwind and meditate to the sound of the waves.
Where to stay: Vaayu Village, The Lazy Dog, Stonewoods Resort & Spa, Riva Beach Resort
Where to eat: Prana Cafe, Jardin d'Ulysse, Verandah, Rice Mill
Grandmother's Hole
Grandmother’s Hole is a hidden gem that not too many know of. Located in South Goa, this beach will be a little difficult to navigate to because of all the winding lanes around the neighbourhood, but it’s worth it all. After parking your vehicle on the cliff, climb down to get to this picturesque sandy beach. On your way down, you’ll come across a fort-wall through which you need to pass a little doorway, or “hole” after which the beach is named. Grandmother’s Hole is a narrow sandy beach with jagged rocks on the shore, and is mostly deserted. It’s not safe to swim here because of the rocks. There are no stalls or shacks either, so you can bring your own picnic basket along and enjoy your getaway to the beach.
Keri Beach
Also called Querim beach, this is the northmost tip of Goa, a beautiful stretch of sand from where you can also see the neighbouring state of Maharashtra! The beach is not too popular with the tourists, but you will find locals and fishermen enjoying by the coast. It is not advisable to enter the waters here - there is a steep decline right at the beginning, and the waves here are quite strong too. The beach is lined by palm trees, has clear blue waters, and offers gorgeous views of the horizon. It also makes for a good picnic spot.
Where to stay: Fort Tiracol Heritage Hotel, White Sand Beach Resort
Agonda
Agonda beach is another beach in South Goa that's fast becoming popular with the tourists. This is a long stretch of sand just before Palolem, perfect for those who wish to laze by the sea. The depth here increases quite suddenly, and the waves are big too, which makes it tricky to get inside the water unless you're a seasoned swimmer. We recommend visiting Agonda to enjoy the beauty of nature and for the hip place its becoming with its boutiques, beachside resorts, candlelit shacks, yoga classes and cute cafes. This holiday vibe, however, is missing during the monsoons and Agonda really comes into its own between Oct and March.
Where to stay: Indah Desa, Mahi Agonda, The White, Fatima's Guest House
Where to eat: My Friend's Corner, Fatima's, Kopi Desa, Zest, Simrose
Benaulim
Benaulim beach in South Goa lies just next to Colva Beach, and is known for being a lucky stretch for those who like to fish. It's a calm beach that is frequented mostly by fishermen. Tourists flock to this white sand beach mainly during the season time, but you can also walk further along the beach to find a quiet spot for yourself. There are no buzzing restaurants or parties here, but there are a few private companies that offer dolphin tours from this beach. Most of the main restaurants are a little away from the beach.
Where to stay: Joecons Beach Resort, Azaya Beach Resort and Palm Grove Cottages
Where to eat: Cavatina Cucina, Blue Corner, The Daily Roast, Pedro's, Goodfellas Italian Restaurant
Candolim
The long stretch of Candolim Beach in North Goa is one of the most popular and one of the best beaches in North Goa. It is seen buzzing with tourists throughout the year because it's lined with shacks and restaurants (some of which shut during off-season) serving a whole plethora of cuisines. The beach is right next to the tourist-populated Calangute and Baga, so you can expect this to be filled with commercial offerings — bars, shacks, Bollywood and commercial music, the works. This beach is a lot cleaner though, and has strong waves that break on the shore all throughout the day. If you wish to go for a dip, you can do so without fear as lifeguards man the beach at all times. Fort Aguada is a popular haunt while if you're more inclined towards drinking and partying, the ever-so-popular SinQ is close by too.
Where to stay: Marquis Beach Resort, Novotel, Casa Candolim, Casa Pelo Mar
Where to eat: Davide's Pizzeria, Banyan Tree, Bomra's, Watson's, Southi, Cafe Chocollati
Majorda
This pristine and unspoiled stretch of white sand beach lies in South Goa, and is famous for hosting some of Goa’s most beautiful resorts. Lined with palm trees, this beautiful beach is great for unwinding without too many people disrupting your space. The beach gets popular during season time, but you can always find a quiet stretch towards the end. Majorda lies right next to Colva, and is known for being one of the best beaches in South Goa to watch a beautiful sunset from. The waves are gentle, making Majorda an ideal place to enjoy a refreshing dip in the water. This beach is also famous for pre-wedding shoots.
Where to stay: Vivenda Dos Palhacos, Alila Diwa, Kenilworth Resort
Where to eat: Zeebop By The Sea, Martin's Corner, Pentagon, Fishka & Spice Studio
Palolem
Palolem Beach is undoubtedly one of the best and most famous beaches in South Goa. This crescent shaped beach is a small one and has gotten unusually busy over the years. While it's not the clean, pristine beauty it once used to be, it's great for someone looking to enjoy a quintessential beach vacay. There's no uneasy currents so it's easy to go swimming into the waters too. There’s also a small rocky island you can wade your way to (that's where you'll find our favourite Sundowner bar), but make sure you come back before high tide. Palolem beach offers tons of opportunities for kayaking, sailing and boating, and you can also go on dolphin tours here.
P.S. This is the same beach which hosts the famous Silent Noise Party during season time.
Where to stay: Marron Seaview, Bridge N' Tunnel, Ciarin's, Art Resort Goa
Where to eat: Dropadi, Magic Italy, Little World, Palolem Inn & Sundowner bar
