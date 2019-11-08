Seas The Day At 10 Of Our Favourite Beaches In Goa

Mandrem is a wide, open beach that lies in North Goa, right next to the tourist-friendly Morjim Beach. If you’re looking for a clean and lesser known beach compared to Morjim and Ashwem, this might be your best bet. This beach doesn’t have too many shacks, but you can walk down to either Morjim or Ashwem to grab a beer and some food. Mandrem has gentle waves and the depth increases gradually, making it a great place to enjoy a lazy swim at. This beach is also where you will come across yogis practicing meditation and yoga poses. Head over with a book, go surfing or just to unwind and meditate to the sound of the waves.

Where to stay: Vaayu Village, The Lazy Dog, Stonewoods Resort & Spa, Riva Beach Resort



Where to eat: Prana Cafe, Jardin d'Ulysse, Verandah, Rice Mill