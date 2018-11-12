Experience Fine Dining With Delicious Naturally Prepared Food Here

Arth is a much talked about restaurant and has been on my list for some time now. So we finally decided to visit the place to celebrate the festivities. This restaurant is one of the best fine dining restaurants we have in town. The concept - gas less cooking, every dish on the menu is prepared naturally. The decor is royal with some gorgeous chandeliers designed by the very famous Gauri Khan. As it was Diwali night, they had some live music playing in the background lifting up the entire mood and creating a beautiful ambience. The menu has some great dishes, but we decided to start with some appetisers. We ordered for mutton kakori kebab and chicken silbatta khatai kebab, and we were blown away with the flavours, the kebabs so well-prepared and were melting in the mouth. We also ordered for mutton biryani; a highly recommended dish for all mutton lovers! To end our meal with something sweet, we ordered for the angoori rabdi, it was plated like a bird's nest. It looked beautiful and tasted delicious. The staff is very courteous and friendly, and they served us very well. Oh, and the restaurant gifted all the guests with Diwali sweets before leaving, which was a very thoughtful gesture.