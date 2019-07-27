Inked And Proud: Mumbai People Reveal Their Favourite Tattoo Artists In Town

Shalvi Mangaokar had always wanted a tattoo, and so in 2012 she got her first tattoo from the famous Al’s Tattoo And Body Piercing Studio in Bandra followed with her second one in 2013. A Tribal sun on the back on her neck, and a pretty one with flowers, stars and ferns on her anklet.

Recommended because: The artists are friendly and keep the customers engaged in conversation (to distract them from the pain) The studio has good music playing in the background which is comforting. Additionally, they are quick and really efficient with their job.

Ask for: Arun at Al’s.

#LBBTip: They do proper post ink care by giving rock salt and an antiseptic medicine.

Price: INR 3,500 for back tattoo and INR 9,000 for the anklet tattoo (subject to change as per the tattoo design)