Inked And Proud: Mumbai People Reveal Their Favourite Tattoo Artists In Town

Samara Tijori has two tattoos, one on her ankle from 2013 and another one that she got in 2017. Both of her tattoos were done at Aliens Tattoo in Malad, which is run by Sunny Bhanushali. The tattoo on her ankle is the feather of a Phoenix, and the one on her back is the shape of her two dogs (basset hounds), with each of the years they were born in.
Recommended because: She tells us Sunny is excellent with his work, and has other tattoo artists as well. All of them are friendly, hygienic and engaging. If you have a design in mind, they will discuss it in length with you before inking you.
Ask for: Sunny Bhanushali
#LBBTip: Do book an appointment in advance.
Price: INR 8,000 for the anklet tattoo, and INR 5,000 for the back tattoo (subject to change as per the tattoo design)
