The Cat Café which has now moved only a few bungalows away from their previous location is a spacious place. The plan is ambitious: to open up a cat clinic, a dedicated art space for upcoming artists, renovate the space to offer more to the cats and visitors, a fostering room for the rescues, proper supplies for cat food and supplies and all sundry. As usual, they will also be running their café like a co-working space wherein, patrons can come in and reserve tables. Spend time with the purry felines, and work out of the space – all are welcome.