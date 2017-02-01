Mumbai’s beloved Cat Café Studio is set to reopen today as they’ve moved to a bigger and better place in Versova. And to make the space more beautiful, comfortable and well-equipped, they’re looking for funding via their kickstarter campaign.
#LBBPhotoStory: Andheri's Cat Café Has Reopened In A New Location & We've Got The First Look
Support The Cats
The Cat Café is run by the Zcyphher, An Independent Creative Agency that took charge of creating the cat haven cum workspace cum a café for people to come and chill. The founders, Mriidu, Charu and Jason run this place with the help of their dedicated team, their families and friends and of course, volunteers who stop by to pitch in.
The Cat Café which has now moved only a few bungalows away from their previous location is a spacious place. The plan is ambitious: to open up a cat clinic, a dedicated art space for upcoming artists, renovate the space to offer more to the cats and visitors, a fostering room for the rescues, proper supplies for cat food and supplies and all sundry. As usual, they will also be running their café like a co-working space wherein, patrons can come in and reserve tables. Spend time with the purry felines, and work out of the space – all are welcome.
What We Love
When we entered the new space, the cats were playfully roaming around the café, blissfully unaware of what’s happening outside of it. We met the regulars: Clementine, Sylvester, Heather, Leonard and others who we couldn’t keep up with. They seemed to be enjoying the airy and bright place. The café will open to the public today, and though they aren’t fully ready, they couldn’t wait longer to keep the feline love to themselves. The café will serve the regular home-baked cakes, sandwiches, teas, coffees and other beverages. So drop by for a quick cuppa.
So, We’re Saying…
Spending a lovely day with felines is our kind of day. If you’re looking for some furry love, head to the new Cat Café and enjoy home-baked goodies and the purring of the kitties.
