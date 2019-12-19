Ferry Wharf In Malad Is Worth Visiting

Ferry Wharf has a super classy ambience and very well lit. They have spacious seating and much positive and soothing vibes. The staff was very friendly and welcoming. They were damn sweet to help us and be cooperative while placing our order. The food we had ordered was: Potato Cheese Roll which was lip-smacking and cheesy with Surmai Tawa Fry and Surmai Tawa Fry. They were delicious, fresh and spiced up really well. We even ordered Chicken Fry, Chicken Ghee Roast and Chicken Tikka Masala which was ultimate and looked very much tempting. The quantity was great and the chicken was fresh and well cooked. The Butter Naan and the Jeera Rice was good to have in sidings along with chicken masala and gravy. Solkadi is a typical traditional spiced up coconut milk was amazing in colour and its taste was drooling. Must Try! For the end, the dessert we had was Caramel Custard which was simply irresistible. The way it was presented was notable. Every bite of it was melted & its taste was wow. It was literally a happy ending! so guys must try and visit this place ASAP!