This Restaurant Has Astonishing Sea View & Amazing Curated Menu!

The Bay view Restuarant is a fine dining restaurant which serves Continental and North Indian cuisine along with signature cocktails & mocktails, lunch and dinner buffet, Sunday brunch and desserts. The eye-catching part of the Bayview Restuarant is the View i.e along with amazing food one can experience an awesome & beautiful view of Marine Drive. The Bayview Restuarant is located at Marine Drive, Churchgate, Mumbai. With Beautiful View and ambience, awesome buffet and tasty desserts. Had been here for having a weekday lunch buffet with friends. The buffet includes Veg Non-Veg Soup, Bread Basket, Salads and Cut Veggies & Fruits. Apart from this, they have starters on the table, on my visit they have Tawa Fish Live Counter. Followed by Mains and Desserts section. Tawa Fish was awesome, Soups were fabulous and our mocktails were also good. In Main Jeera Dum Aloo was good and Noodles were cooked very nicely. Desserts include Parties, White Forest Cake, Gajar Ka Halwa which was one of the Indian Sweet. Overall, Yes! It was fun having an amazing buffet and experiencing the beautiful view of Marine Drive. Try their buffet which has got many varieties and variations in their cuisine.