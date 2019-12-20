Finest Restaurant With Uniquely Presented Food And Drinks

Ministry Of Dance: Impressively polished resto-bar by a well-known name Remo D'Souza-the ace choreographer and director. This place is located near Fun Republic Mall. The atmosphere is amazing with detailed Indoor and outdoor seatings. Huge outdoor space with urban swing chairs and comfy chairs. Live performances on weekends. Indoor space is of two levels and also have a basement solely dedicated to dance rehearsals. Indoor space is also good with a bar area. Upper floor setting is royal and needs a prior reservation. Beautiful chandeliers and magnificent sofas. Impressive setup. A lot of details in dishes and drinks presented artistically. 🔹️Coco Mango Float- Unique blend of coconut cream and mango. Served in coconut shaped glass, rim adhered with coconut powder and presented with a cute umbrella. Taste & presentation excellent. 🔹️Indonesian Sambal Prawns- Fiery Indonesian dish made of prawns tossed in spice mix and garlic. Served with chipotle and beetroot mayo. Nice take on seafood. 🔹️Mushroom Ghee Roast on a toast- Versatile starter of mushroom which tasted like kheema. I specially requested to make it spicy and the ultimate result was delicious on crunchy toast. 🔹️Veg Green Thai curry- Vegetable loaded creamy coconut curry with steamed rice. Broccoli, zucchini, bell pepper all ingredients were fresh. An epic flavours and taste. This dish was accompanied by sago wafer which provided crunchiness. 🔹️Lemon Merinue Tart- Very tangy dessert. Baked pie consisting of lemon custard filling slightly burnt with a torch. No doubt presentation was good, but I missed some sweet component like chocolate to balance the tanginess. Finest restaurant with uniquely presented food.