Experience Luxury At This Eco-Friendly Mountain Valley Getaway Just 3 Hours From Home

Let’s just take a moment to admire the beautiful Forest Hills at Tala. Doesn’t just one glimpse show how perfectly and beautifully this eco-retreat has combined luxury with privacy?

Designed to exceed all our expectations and nestled in a forest-like setting, Forest Hills is located at the edge of a valley not very far away from the Tala Caves. While there, one can be engulfed in greenery, breathe in pure, clean air, snuggle up in comfortable beds in the even more comfortable rooms, and simply look out of the window for a breathtaking view every single time. The pristine environment and the serene water-bodies in equal measure bring you peace and tranquillity.

Amenities And Fun Activities: Fishing, archery, rifle shooting, swimming, football, segways.

Types Of Rooms: The Pink Parrot, The Blue Butterfly, The Woodpecker, The Camel Cabin, The Tree Hopper, The Tree Hugger, The Glass House, The Tent House, The Mud Hut, The Hermitage.

Packages: start from INR 6,000 per night.