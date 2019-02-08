Fun Times For Cocktail Lovers And Vegetarians In The Midst Of Borivali

Mastee Borivali - This name says it all. I’m going to be very honest. The thought of me travelling from Andheri to Borivali with the insane metro work going on would just put me off. But my oh my, this visit changed my perception. That peppy music gets me grooving from the long commute as I enter this place on a hot weekend afternoon. (Yeah the winter is fading). Quite a compact seating. Liked the way the ambience is done up and also loved the quirky pictures displayed on the wall. They have a separate Jain menu too. The place serves only vegetarian but also has a bar menu (like this combination). Coming to the Mastee Orders - Mocktails - Watermelon Splash - generous pieces of watermelon inside. Had the mixture of lime and strawberry. Topped with lots of ice. Served chilled. Cocktails - Jäger Express - usually don’t experiment with my cocktails and stick to the usual LIIT but wow! I like these choices. Redbull as a base. Had the concoction of jäger, gin and peach schnapps. Served chill. Can’t ask for a better start to the weekend. Jager kicks in really well. Starters - Chatpata Thai Honey Chilli - good amount of cottage cheese pieces. Marinated into the unusual style of honey chilli. The sweet taste of honey blends well with the spices. Good take on the Paneer front. Chaap Ki Duniya - (opted for the Harissa) - middle eastern marination. Subtle punch of garlic. Had the other spices involved? The minute amount of chaat masala sprinkled and severed. (Bows down chef) wonderfully cooked. Naanza (Tandoori Paneer) - flour bread (Naan) acts like a pizza base. Gets the twist of an Italian affair. Toppings of chopped vegetables, onions, tomatoes along with Tandoori Paneer and grated cheese. Brilliant idea. Chindia- Hakka noodles served with oriental vegetables in soy sauce. Both comes in separate. Vegetables include broccoli, baby corn, zucchini (orange, yellow) and some other add-ons. Can be eaten either separately or just pouring the mixture with the noodles and not wanting to stop. Thumps up to this one. Desserts - Chocolate Cocoon- a combination of brownie, vanilla ice cream, choco chips and a pastry covered with chocolate in the centre. The best part is when the hot sauce is poured on top, the chocolate shrinks and the real deal oozes out. Overall it’s a changed perception game for me. Chill vibe, great staff and some amazing dishes made by the chef. I don’t see a concern why I won’t commute to this area back and hop inside this place again. It’s a value for money and a sweet experience one can take back home. Just Brilliant.