Get Healthy And Tasty Food Delivered At Your Doorstep

If you are looking for a healthy meal, then this place should be on your list. A perfect place to order healthy Indian food, salads, juices or soups. My favourite of all is Beet it Super Thali which comes with Beet Paratha, salad, curd and curry. So if you are ordering veg Beet it Thali then you will get Palak Paneer as curry and if you are ordering non-veg one then you will get Palak Chicken as curry. Healthie also delivers Organic bowls and Indian staples like khichdi. Also to satisfy sweet tooth they have healthy dessert options and also gluten-free dessert options.