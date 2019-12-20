Get A Satvik And Delicious Feast At Govinda's In Juhu For Only INR 450

Located inside the ISKCON temple in Juhu, this restaurant is a vegetarian's paradise. The restaurant's walls are made entirely of white stone, which gives it the feel of a traditional Rajasthani Rajwada-style haveli. You won't believe it, but no garlic or onions are used in any of their dishes. Yet, the food is surprisingly amazing and fulfills not only your tummy but also your soul. Once inside, you need to collect coupons at the counter. Eating here is only INR 450 per person. The dining is buffet-style: all the drinks, soups and desserts will be served at your table. But for the main course, you need to go to the buffet counters placed neatly at one end of the hall. The food was a good blend of Marwari, Jain and Gujarati dishes along, with a Western 'tadka' of pasta and macaroni salads. Yes, they had noodles too!