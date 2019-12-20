A Delicious North Indian Meal For Under INR 100? Only At This SoBo Joint

Craving a bite of homely North Indian dishes? Demonetisation has got the better of your pocket? Crystal seems to be the perfect place then. It is probably the only place in Mumbai where you can get quality North Indian tadkedaar, masaledaar delicious food.

Their paneer masala and dal makhni are to die for and they have a knack for coming up with some extremely delicious flavors! Creamy, rich, soft and spicy, the food will grab you by the heart and you will want to visit them again and again. And you know the best part? Under INR 100, a person could sufficiently have a meal.