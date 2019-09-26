Makai Hando, Panki & Masala Papad: Have You Raided These Gujju Joints In The City?

Soam's a small joint near the Babulnath Temple but when it comes to its food, it can beat the biggies in the business. Known for their authentic Gujarati and Kathiyawadi delicacies, Soam too has a good share of loyal fans in town.

Signature Dishes: Saat dana khichdi, Faraali Undhiyo, Batata Nu Shaak with Rajgira Paranthas.

#LBBTip: Oh, and don't forget to ask for loads of ghee and masala papad with your mains when you hog.