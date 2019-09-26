Gujarati food is synonymous to a day in heaven for most of us. We love it, we adore it and we can only love it more. What makes it truly remarkable is the sheer variety that's on display. They're the curators of the most lip-smacking dishes that go beyond the regular dhoklas, fafdaas, and theplas. Lathered in layers of shuddh desi ghee, we cannot get enough of Gujju food and we want you to raid these restaurants in the city to understand exactly how we feel.
Makai Hando, Panki & Masala Papad: Have You Raided These Gujju Joints In The City?
Swati Snacks, Tardeo
If you're a beginner in the land of Gujarati flavours, Swati Snacks should be the first on your list. Established in 1963, this joint in Tardeo is too famous (yes, so much so that you might even spot someone from the Ambani clan sampling some dhoklas here) and you might have to wait to get a seat for yourself but it is so worth it.
Signature Dishes: Panki chutney, moong daal chila, baked khichdi, and the makai handvo
- Price for two: ₹ 450
Soam, Chowpatty
Soam's a small joint near the Babulnath Temple but when it comes to its food, it can beat the biggies in the business. Known for their authentic Gujarati and Kathiyawadi delicacies, Soam too has a good share of loyal fans in town.
Signature Dishes: Saat dana khichdi, Faraali Undhiyo, Batata Nu Shaak with Rajgira Paranthas.
#LBBTip: Oh, and don't forget to ask for loads of ghee and masala papad with your mains when you hog.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Chetana, Fort
What started as a tiny sandwich stall back in 1946, is now one of the most popular and iconic Gujarati joint in the city. Decades after their launch they went on expanding thereby including multiple cuisines, buffets and their popular Gujarati thali. Homely food, regional ingredients and helpful staff is what makes us fall in love with this place.
Signature Dishes:Their wholesome Gujarati thali (which includes four types of vegetables, two kinds of daals, rotis, bhakri, rice, khichdi kadhi, followed by two sweet dishes and buttermilk in the end), Ker Sangri, Puran Poli, Dal Batti.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Shree Thaker Bhojanalay, Kalbadevi
They're a famous chain in the city but since we're specifically drooling over Gujju food right now, let's focus on the Kalbadevi branch that mainly exists for making Gujarati food lovers happy. Their service is bang on, and what you must not forget to devour on, is their super delicious thali.
Signature Dishes: Of course, their iconic thali (three appetizers, four veggies, six Indian breads, two types of rice, two types of dals, four types desserts, chaas and curd). All for just INR 500.
#LBBTip: Thaker also has special family tiffins that work as a great weekend replacement to your usual khaana. One family tiffin would cost you INR 1,400.
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Panchavati Gaurav, Marine Lines
This one's a mix of Gujarati and Rajasthani food but what dominates here is the former. You will be given a huge, shiny steel plate, with bowls of curries, daals, hot puris, chaas and more. The sight itself looks so delectable that not devouring is not a choice. They've got another branch in Thane as well.
Signature Dishes: Again, their epic and wholesome Gujarati thali.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Samrat, Churchgate
Established in early 1970s, Samrat is a foodie's paradise for those who are craving some lip-smacking Gujarati and North Indian cuisine. Located right above the 210 bakery in Churchgate, this joint is pretty popular for family gatherings, parties, functions and for their wholesome thalis.
Signature Dishes: An array of street chaat, Biryani, Gujarati Thali, Dal Surti.
#LBBTip: Just beside the restaurant, they've got a banquet hall called Umang & Utsav which is suitable for small gatherings, wedding parties etc.
- Price for two: ₹ 1100
Thackers, Chowpatty
Nestled in one of the most popular tourist spots in Mumbai - Chowpatty - Thackers is literally a minute away from the beach. While they stared off as a pure Gujarati cuisine restaurant, over the years they've expanded to add a number of Italian and continental dishes as well.
Signature Dishes: Panki, Handvo, Green Peas Patti Samosa, Gujarati Thali.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
