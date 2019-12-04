This Casual Dining Cafe Serves Amazing Global Cuisine Along With Signature Cocktails!

Havana is casual dining café & bar which serves Mexican, European and Spanish cuisine along with signature cocktails & mocktails, pizza, burger and desserts. Havana is the perfect place to chill with drinks and friends Havana Café and Bar is located at Battery Street, Apollo Bunder, Colaba. Havana has got beautiful old school rock pop-up type of vibes and ambience with group and couple type of seatings. Our dinner started with signature drinks like Fruit Sangria in mocktails and sunset in cocktails along with Chicken Cheese Nachos and Spicy Chicken Wings. Followed by some Mains and Desserts. In Mains, we had Chicken Noodles which includes tender chicken & noodles coated with sauces and quickly tossed in a stir fry. It was fun having Chicken Noodles with drinks. In Desserts we ordered for New York Pastry. Which was an egg-free chocolate cake with traditional richness? Overall Yes! We had a wonderful dinner at Havana. My friend was impressed by coming here and spending time and trying nachos, wings and noodles. If you are finding someplace at Colaba for the chill type of experience they have a visit here