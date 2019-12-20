Have Makhni Fries, Burgers, Chaat & More At This Cute Kandivali Eatery

Locals is a small eatery, owned by a young man from Chandigarh who also cooks very delicious and pocket-friendly food. We loved the service here- which is quick and excellent, and the food isn’t only tasty, but totally value for money too. The cafes is small in size with quirky pictures all around and over all has a very cute ambiance.

Do try their sev puri, grilled sandwich, burgers, pizzas and nachos. You should ask the owner Prashant for his recommendations {you’ll only be given the best}. They also have a long list of various kinds of fries they serve, including makhani fries and whatnot, along with many Maggi variants, so feel free to explore.