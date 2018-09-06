Pop By This Cute Little Eatery For Healthy Juices, Shakes, And Quick Bites

Drunken Monkey sounds like a place which serves alcohol but on the flip side, it's an eatery that serves healthy juices, food, and shakes. I was in Thane waiting for my friend so I decided to take a stroll, seeing what's new in the area and that's when I came across this cute little place. It's small but certainly has cute interiors. I entered the place with a thought of grabbing a quick bite but ended up having more than I planned - Chicken Tikka sandwich and Nutella sandwich. Had some unique and smooth shakes as well - Nutella Meal, Cheesecake shake, Oreo red velvet shake, and Pomegranate Magic. While you wait for your order, you can spend that time playing some board games with your friend{s}. Oh, and they play good music.