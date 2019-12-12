Get Your Walk On: Explore Culture And Coastline On These Walking Tours

If you’re a book nerd who’s fallen in love with the city of Mumbai through Shantaram and Maximum City, book yourself one of these literary tours with Beyond Bombay and experience your favorite anecdotes from the novels come alive. Follow the footsteps of your favourite fictional characters as you explore Mumbai. Discover the Mumbai lived by the protagonists of the best-selling Shantaram by Gregory David Roberts and Maximum City by Suketu Mehta in the Babbanji Bihar and Lin's Colaba Tour.

Shell Out: The price depends on the number of people you want to come along with. These walks are specially curated.

P.S: Group tours can be arranged on request. Call ahead, as they have a limited round of public tours.