When it comes to a city like Mumbai, there is always so much to learn. Whether there is cuisine, architecture, buildings, marine life, nature, there is something for everyone. Plus we feel that the best way to check out a city is to put on a pair of comfortable shoes and walk around. Take these heritage walking tours to see the unseen in the city. You won’t see Mumbai the same way ever again, we promise.
Get Your Walk On: Explore Culture And Coastline On These Walking Tours
Literary Tour With Beyond Bombay
If you’re a book nerd who’s fallen in love with the city of Mumbai through Shantaram and Maximum City, book yourself one of these literary tours with Beyond Bombay and experience your favorite anecdotes from the novels come alive. Follow the footsteps of your favourite fictional characters as you explore Mumbai. Discover the Mumbai lived by the protagonists of the best-selling Shantaram by Gregory David Roberts and Maximum City by Suketu Mehta in the Babbanji Bihar and Lin's Colaba Tour.
Shell Out: The price depends on the number of people you want to come along with. These walks are specially curated.
P.S: Group tours can be arranged on request. Call ahead, as they have a limited round of public tours.
Khaki Walks With Khaki Tours
These walking tours will take you around Girgaum and Dharavi, and introduce you to the untold stories that lie in the narrow by-lanes of this buzzing cosmopolitan city. If you wish to dive deep into the history of Mumbai, here is your chance to soak up this experience! Each tour takes you around a particular neighborhood, and they usually last for around 2.5 hours. Sign up to know about ghosts in Girgaum and Mumbai's 'Edwardian' Ballard Estate.
Shell Out: INR 500 onward
Architecture Tour With Art Deco Mumbai
These walking tours are held around SoBo's Oval Maidan, with architects as your guides. If you’d love to know more about the heritage and architectural significance of all those gorgeous Art Deco buildings in South Mumbai, we highly recommended signing up for this tour.
Shell Out: INR 900 onward
P.S: Tours are on request only. They prefer groups that are limited to a minimum of 3 people and a maximum of 7.
Food Walks With No Footprints
Their Street Food Walk gives you a chance to explore the by-lanes of famous street food hotspots around the city and be introduced to a completely new world of uber delicious food. The Kebab and Curry walk is one of their hits, and if that’s not enough to tempt you already, we’ll have you know that Nigella Lawson was one of their clients and fell in love with the vada pav through one of their tours! Besides this, they also have an Urban Safari Tour which takes you on a jeep ride around the city.
Shell Out: 799 onward
P.S: Tours are on request. There's no minimum number and they're happy to schedule a tour even for a solo traveler.
Dharavi Slum Walk With Reality Tours
Book yourself on to this tour to see what life is like inside Dharavi lanes. Walk around, visit homes, talk to the local slum dwellers and see how an entire industry has evolved out of their skilled labour. Check out the pottery, recycling, leather tanning and other businesses that have their home here. You'll be guided by a local, and the tour takes 2.5 hours on Foot.
Shell Out: For a group of 6, it is INR 900 per person.
Heritage Walks With The Inheritage Project
The Inheritage Project regularly conducts themed tours of the city and its fascinating neighbourhoods. These include everything from Modern Mumbai: Walking Through the 20th Century to Walking with Words : A Reader's Heritage Walk. Experience the city's diverse cultural landscapes through these engaging, and educational tours.
Shell Out: INR 750 onward
