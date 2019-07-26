Let’s be honest, biryani is love, and you just don’t mess with love. And lately, there are more and more all-biryani dedicated eateries that are aiming to serve you the best – and all at home. So while you always have a Jaffer Bhai’s, Persia Darbar or The Bohri Kitchen, these biryani delivery joints are no less. Take a look for yourself.
Craving Biryani? Here Are A Few Eateries That Home Deliver When Hunger Strikes
Charcoal Eats
This place is slowly becoming the Dominos of biryani (the founders had referred to themselves as that and we don’t deny it). With outlets spreading across the city, they’re your first option for quick and tasty biryani. While ordering, try their Afghani chicken tikka biryani (INR 229 for a light eater and INR 339 for a heavy eater) and butter chicken biryani (INR 229 and INR 339), both of which get full marks for their taste and the succulent pieces of meat only enhance their flavour.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Behrouz Biryani
Been seeing their ads everywhere? Well, it’s time you place your order then because this biryani is slowly becoming one of most sought-after in the city. Try their murg makhani kefta biryani (INR 360 for a regular pack) where tender and well-cooked pieces of meat are mixed with long-grained rice. You could also try their dum gosht biryani (INR 380 for a regular pack), which is a complete delight for all mutton lovers.
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Hyderabad Xpress
For those in and around Andheri, here’s a place that will put an end to all your cravings. Gorge on the delicious egg tawa biryani (INR 125 for single serving) which is one of the most recommended ones here after, of course, everyone’s favourite chicken dum biryani (INR 150 for single serving). Known for its quick delivery and delicious taste, Hyderabad Xpress is a hit with all the locals.
Go Biryan
Love the Bohri mutton biryani? Then pick up the phone and place your order now from Go Biryan. Try their tasty Bohri-style mutton biryani (INR 280 for a prince-size portion) or their deliciously cooked chicken Afghani biryani (INR 240 for a prince-size portion). Both of these are cooked to perfection and are pure goodness with every bite.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Biryani By Kilo
Biryani By Kilo is pretty much a household name now, when it comes to home delivering some delicious biryani. Perfect for parties, their biryanis come served in an earthen handi. Try the Kolakata mutton biryani which is priced at INR 855 for 1 kg, and the Hyderabadi chicken boneless biryani which is priced at INR 475. They also have kebabs, kormas, curries and mithais.
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Biryani Hazir Ho!
A plate of biryani would cost you INR 190 (and above).
- Price for two: ₹ 550
Rivaayat Biryani
This biryani hub in Thane offers a range of biryani dishes. From the authentic Hyderabadi biryani to Lucknowi and from spicy Bombay biryani to Kolkata biryani - they have a lot to offer. Hosting a party? Well, they have curated party packs as well with biryani starting from INR 1,000. Or you could opt for their amazing combos as well. For instance, you can order two chicken biryani and two veg biryani for INR 1,000.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Comments (0)