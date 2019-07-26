Craving Biryani? Here Are A Few Eateries That Home Deliver When Hunger Strikes

This place is slowly becoming the Dominos of biryani (the founders had referred to themselves as that and we don’t deny it). With outlets spreading across the city, they’re your first option for quick and tasty biryani. While ordering, try their Afghani chicken tikka biryani (INR 229 for a light eater and INR 339 for a heavy eater) and butter chicken biryani (INR 229 and INR 339), both of which get full marks for their taste and the succulent pieces of meat only enhance their flavour.