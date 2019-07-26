Craving Biryani? Here Are A Few Eateries That Home Deliver When Hunger Strikes

img-gallery-featured

Let’s be honest, biryani is love, and you just don’t mess with love. And lately, there are more and more all-biryani dedicated eateries that are aiming to serve you the best – and all at home. So while you always have a Jaffer Bhai’s, Persia Darbar or The Bohri Kitchen, these biryani delivery joints are no less. Take a look for yourself.

Charcoal Eats

This place is slowly becoming the Dominos of biryani (the founders had referred to themselves as that and we don’t deny it). With outlets spreading across the city, they’re your first option for quick and tasty biryani. While ordering, try their Afghani chicken tikka biryani (INR 229 for a light eater and INR 339 for a heavy eater) and butter chicken biryani (INR 229 and INR 339), both of which get full marks for their taste and the succulent pieces of meat only enhance their flavour.

Delivery Services

Charcoal Eats

Behrouz Biryani

Been seeing their ads everywhere? Well, it’s time you place your order then because this biryani is slowly becoming one of most sought-after in the city. Try their murg makhani kefta biryani (INR 360 for a regular pack) where tender and well-cooked pieces of meat are mixed with long-grained rice. You could also try their dum gosht biryani (INR 380 for a regular pack), which is a complete delight for all mutton lovers.

Delivery Services

Behrouz Biryani

Hyderabad Xpress

For those in and around Andheri, here’s a place that will put an end to all your cravings. Gorge on the delicious egg tawa biryani (INR 125 for single serving) which is one of the most recommended ones here after, of course, everyone’s favourite chicken dum biryani (INR 150 for single serving). Known for its quick delivery and delicious taste, Hyderabad Xpress is a hit with all the locals.

Delivery Services

Hyderabad Xpress

Go Biryan

Love the Bohri mutton biryani? Then pick up the phone and place your order now from Go Biryan. Try their tasty Bohri-style mutton biryani (INR 280 for a prince-size portion) or their deliciously cooked chicken Afghani biryani (INR 240 for a prince-size portion). Both of these are cooked to perfection and are pure goodness with every bite.

Casual Dining

Go Biryan

4.0

Snehanjali CHS, 311, Near Samartha Aishwarya, Andheri West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Biryani By Kilo

Biryani By Kilo is pretty much a household name now, when it comes to home delivering some delicious biryani. Perfect for parties, their biryanis come served in an earthen handi. Try the Kolakata mutton biryani which is priced at INR 855 for 1 kg, and the Hyderabadi  chicken boneless biryani which is priced at INR 475. They also have kebabs, kormas, curries and mithais.

Delivery Services

Biryani By Kilo

Biryani Hazir Ho!

Started as a cloud kitchen in Andheri by the celebrity chef, Rehman Mujeeb Ur, every dish in this eatery is made with ancient recipe techniques handed down by ancestors. So be prepped to taste the authentic and lip-smacking Lucknnowi biryanis right at your doorstep. The menu consists of traditional flavourful dishes like Dinidigul Chicken Biryani, the Lucknowi Gosht Chicken Biryani and exciting ones like the Prawn Pan Biryani and Bhurji Ande Biryani. For lovers of kebabs, you can opt for exciting starters like Murgh Kandhari Tikkiand, Mutton Chapli Kebab or Rajma Ki Galouti.

A plate of biryani would cost you INR 190 (and above). 
Delivery Services

Biryani Hazir Ho

Rivaayat Biryani

This biryani hub in Thane offers a range of biryani dishes. From the authentic Hyderabadi biryani to Lucknowi and from spicy Bombay biryani to Kolkata biryani - they have a lot to offer. Hosting a party? Well, they have curated party packs as well with biryani starting from INR 1,000. Or you could opt for their amazing combos as well. For instance, you can order two chicken biryani and two veg biryani for INR 1,000. 

Fast Food Restaurants

Rivaayat Biryani

3.6

Shop 69, Vijay Vilas Road, Thane West, Maharashtra

image-map-default